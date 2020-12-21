Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) had its price objective increased by Alliance Global Partners from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

APHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.42 to C$12.80 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.25 to C$12.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

Shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) stock opened at C$9.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95. Aphria Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.65 and a 12-month high of C$11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.81.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

