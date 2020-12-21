Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at CIBC

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) stock opened at C$23.39 on Friday. Interfor Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.68.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

