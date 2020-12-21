Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) alerts:

Shares of CFF stock opened at C$1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.11. Conifex Timber Inc. has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.80.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) (TSE:CFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$37.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber Inc. (CFF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.