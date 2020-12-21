NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NCNA. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of NuCana in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. NuCana has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $148.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.93.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). Research analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of NuCana by 47.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the third quarter worth about $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NuCana during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NuCana by 253.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 209,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

