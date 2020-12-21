Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $13.50 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NBLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 370.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,576,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,082 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 917.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,460,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after buying an additional 1,317,251 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $10,718,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 146,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 103,221 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

