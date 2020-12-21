Zacks Investment Research Upgrades i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -813.25 and a beta of 1.60.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at $623,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,175 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

