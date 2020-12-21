Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.57.

DOMO opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.93. Domo has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $69.56.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $432,574.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,355.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $122,471.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,873 shares of company stock worth $16,786,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Domo in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Domo by 62.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 63.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 420.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

