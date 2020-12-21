Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qumu during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Qumu during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qumu during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Qumu during the third quarter worth about $923,000. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

