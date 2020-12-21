Piper Sandler Weighs in on Horizon Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Horizon Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.47 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

HBNC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $674.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.28. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

