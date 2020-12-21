Research Analysts Set Expectations for CB Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CB Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.17.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $120.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.82.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. 27.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 10,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $193,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,892 shares of company stock valued at $230,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

