Research Analysts Set Expectations for Agile Group Holdings Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Agile Group in a report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Cheung now expects that the company will post earnings of $15.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.96.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGPYY. Nomura raised shares of Agile Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agile Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Agile Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agile Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGPYY opened at $68.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.90. Agile Group has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $71.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.11.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

