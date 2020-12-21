FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Issued By William Blair

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $10.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.11 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

NYSE DGX opened at $120.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 18.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $4,235,329.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $41,998,684 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

