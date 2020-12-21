OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub lowered OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $29.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $439.97 million, a P/E ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 0.56. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 765,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,688,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $8,132,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the second quarter worth $4,234,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 229.4% in the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 217,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

