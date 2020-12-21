Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCE. BidaskClub raised Arco Platform from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.80.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.64 million, a P/E ratio of 211.84 and a beta of 1.04. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.03). Arco Platform had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 4.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arco Platform by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arco Platform (ARCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.