Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) to Sell

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

NIU has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Niu Technologies from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. On average, analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth $252,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

