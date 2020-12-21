Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.22.

TOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

TSE:TOY opened at C$29.10 on Monday. Spin Master Corp. has a one year low of C$9.73 and a one year high of C$40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.65.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

