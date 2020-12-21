Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) to Buy

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MATW. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $399.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.77 million. Research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Matthews International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Matthews International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 723.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

