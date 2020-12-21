Critical Review: AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) vs. BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF)

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) and BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

AMN Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BG Staffing has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AMN Healthcare Services and BG Staffing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMN Healthcare Services $2.22 billion 1.45 $113.99 million $3.18 21.52 BG Staffing $294.31 million 0.50 $13.25 million $1.67 8.62

AMN Healthcare Services has higher revenue and earnings than BG Staffing. BG Staffing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMN Healthcare Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of BG Staffing shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of BG Staffing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and BG Staffing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMN Healthcare Services 0 0 7 1 3.13 BG Staffing 0 0 1 0 3.00

AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus target price of $70.86, indicating a potential upside of 3.53%. BG Staffing has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.53%. Given BG Staffing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BG Staffing is more favorable than AMN Healthcare Services.

Profitability

This table compares AMN Healthcare Services and BG Staffing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMN Healthcare Services 3.78% 20.38% 6.87% BG Staffing 0.72% 18.50% 9.48%

Summary

AMN Healthcare Services beats BG Staffing on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. It also provides allied staffing services, such as skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation clinics, and retail and mail-order pharmacies under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups under the Merritt Hawkins brand, as well as physician executive leadership search services under the B.E. Smith brand; and executive and clinical leadership interim staffing, healthcare executive search, and advisory services. In addition, it offers managed services programs; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent hiring needs; workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand; medical coding, clinical documentation improvement, case management, clinical data registry, and auditing and advisory services; digital staffing services; flex pool management; and credentialing software solutions to clinicians and healthcare enterprises. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Dallas, Taxas.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

