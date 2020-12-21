Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCBFF. ValuEngine raised Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

