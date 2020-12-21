Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Christie Group plc (CTG.L) (LON:CTG)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group plc (CTG.L) (LON:CTG) in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports.

LON CTG opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.20) on Thursday. Christie Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The company has a market cap of £24.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.05.

Get Christie Group plc (CTG.L) alerts:

About Christie Group plc (CTG.L)

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, retail, and education sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group plc (CTG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group plc (CTG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.