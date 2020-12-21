Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Christie Group plc (CTG.L) (LON:CTG)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group plc (CTG.L) (LON:CTG) in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports.
LON CTG opened at GBX 91.50 ($1.20) on Thursday. Christie Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The company has a market cap of £24.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.05.
About Christie Group plc (CTG.L)
