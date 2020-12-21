Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Given Buy Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WIZZ. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,950 ($51.61) to GBX 5,850 ($76.43) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,033.13 ($52.69).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,534 ($59.24) on Thursday. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,904 ($64.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The company has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,314.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,623.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

