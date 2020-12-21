Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

KWS opened at GBX 2,700 ($35.28) on Thursday. Keywords Studios plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,159.28 ($15.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,778 ($36.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,256.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,087.33.

Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

