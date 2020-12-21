Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.
KWS opened at GBX 2,700 ($35.28) on Thursday. Keywords Studios plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,159.28 ($15.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,778 ($36.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,256.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,087.33.
Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) Company Profile
