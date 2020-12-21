Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €5.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.75 ($7.94).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.93. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €16.89 ($19.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

