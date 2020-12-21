First Internet Bancorp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.82. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 million.

INBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth $241,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

