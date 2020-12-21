FY2020 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $537.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.97. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

In related news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 570.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 202,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

