Brokers Set Expectations for The Charles Schwab Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.41 per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $4,929,658.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,109,442 shares of company stock valued at $52,277,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,617 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,060,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,919,000 after acquiring an additional 87,307 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,927,000 after acquiring an additional 840,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

