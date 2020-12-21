KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Tenneco in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.25).

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of TEN opened at $9.82 on Monday. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,763 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 254,240 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $2,781,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 424,650 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $4,675,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,543,964 shares of company stock valued at $16,624,455. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

