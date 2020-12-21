Brokers Set Expectations for Vapotherm, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Vapotherm in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.96) for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

VAPO stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $729.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of -1.47.

In other Vapotherm news, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 20,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $599,981.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Insiders sold a total of 97,605 shares of company stock worth $2,723,227 over the last ninety days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Parian Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,305,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,859,000 after buying an additional 611,122 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,117,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after buying an additional 316,003 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 764,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after buying an additional 290,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 595,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 290,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.