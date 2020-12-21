Alliance Global Partners Reiterates “C$6.00” Price Target for Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX)

Alliance Global Partners set a C$6.00 price target on Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of EGLX stock opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

