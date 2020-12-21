Adyen’s (ADYEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report report published on Friday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €840.67 ($989.02).

