Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) Insider Buys £9,200 in Stock

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) insider Nigel Knowles purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($12,019.86).
LON:MCL opened at GBX 47.05 ($0.61) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.30. Morses Club PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91. The stock has a market cap of £61.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 1.11%.
Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) Company Profile
Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between Â£100 and Â£1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 95 branches and approximately 2,050 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.
Featured Article: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.