Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) Insider Buys £9,200 in Stock

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) (LON:MCL) insider Nigel Knowles purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

LON:MCL opened at GBX 47.05 ($0.61) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.30. Morses Club PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 138 ($1.80). The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91. The stock has a market cap of £61.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63.

Get Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Morses Club PLC (MCL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 1.11%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between Â£100 and Â£1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 95 branches and approximately 2,050 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club PLC (MCL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.