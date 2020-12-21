Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) Insider Acquires £159,008.91 in Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) (LON:IMB) insider Oliver Tant acquired 10,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,577 ($20.60) per share, with a total value of £159,008.91 ($207,746.16).

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,573 ($20.55) on Monday. Imperial Brands PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,072 ($27.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,412.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,388.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.89 billion and a PE ratio of 9.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 20th will be issued a GBX 48.01 ($0.63) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s previous dividend of $48.00. Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 121.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,922.09 ($25.11).

About Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

