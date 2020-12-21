Head to Head Comparison: New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) versus Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get New Earth Life Sciences alerts:

This table compares New Earth Life Sciences and Campbell Soup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Campbell Soup 20.02% 37.44% 7.94%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New Earth Life Sciences and Campbell Soup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Earth Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Campbell Soup 4 9 3 0 1.94

Campbell Soup has a consensus price target of $51.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.05%. Given Campbell Soup’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Campbell Soup is more favorable than New Earth Life Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Earth Life Sciences and Campbell Soup’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Campbell Soup $8.69 billion 1.66 $1.63 billion $2.95 16.13

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than New Earth Life Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of New Earth Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

New Earth Life Sciences has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Campbell Soup has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats New Earth Life Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Earth Life Sciences

New Earth Life Sciences, Inc. harvests, processes, manufactures, and sells dietary supplements. Its dietary supplements are marketed under the Wild Essentials, EDGE, and GIVE brand names. The company is based in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products in the United States; Milano cookies and Goldfish crackers; and Snyder's of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, Emerald nuts, and other snacking products in the United States and Canada. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for New Earth Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Earth Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.