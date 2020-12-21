Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Earnings of $5.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post $5.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $11.71. Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,512.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $10.75 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $6.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRNE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

SRNE opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.61. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

