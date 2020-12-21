Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK) Trading 30.4% Higher

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) (CVE:YAK)’s stock price shot up 30.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.30. 205,241 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 489% from the average session volume of 34,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$9.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.05.

Get Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) alerts:

In other news, Director Harris Kupperman purchased 160,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,228,500.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (YAK.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.