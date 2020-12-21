Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€180.00” Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €180.00 ($211.76) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €169.47 ($199.37).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €153.38 ($180.45) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €143.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €139.62. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €186.84 ($219.81).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

