Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $423.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.89.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $373.00 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $388.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.72 and its 200-day moving average is $291.34.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total value of $1,083,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,238.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,235.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 330,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 375.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,794,000 after purchasing an additional 165,999 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,170,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,122,000 after buying an additional 136,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.