Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Sell

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

UEIC opened at $52.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $726.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $56.99.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $153.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 145,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

