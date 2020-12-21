Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) Cut to “Sector Perform Market Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Shares of EQX opened at C$13.14 on Thursday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.60 and a twelve month high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$325.75 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

