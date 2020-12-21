cbdMD (YCBD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) will issue its Q4 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of YCBD stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. cbdMD has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YCBD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on cbdMD from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut cbdMD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name.

