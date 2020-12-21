Smartshare Price Tops $0.0002 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $24.68 and $51.55. Smartshare has a market cap of $760,171.48 and approximately $103,863.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smartshare has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00146290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00021696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.48 or 0.00775695 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00171471 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00368315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00117315 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00073366 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $51.55, $24.68, $32.15, $24.43, $13.77, $50.98, $7.50, $33.94, $20.33, $10.39 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

