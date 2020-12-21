XMax (XMX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $963,991.00

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, XMax has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One XMax token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, CryptoBridge, OTCBTC and Hotbit. XMax has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $963,991.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00355227 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003900 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00026425 BTC.

About XMax

XMax (XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,807,145 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Coinrail, Hotbit, FCoin, OTCBTC, DDEX, CryptoBridge, HADAX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

