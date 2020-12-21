Pundi X (NPXS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.18 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X has a total market cap of $50.18 million and approximately $9.46 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00355273 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017201 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00026375 BTC.

About Pundi X

NPXS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,526,640,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,544,488,396 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

