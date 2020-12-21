BOMB Achieves Market Capitalization of $745,352.31 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00003412 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $745,352.31 and $82,020.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,898.66 or 1.00042628 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021424 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00018309 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000272 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00059218 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 915,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 914,578 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

