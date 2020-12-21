TrueFlip Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $1,177.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00055211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00360232 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003827 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00026715 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

