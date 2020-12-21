Consensus (SEN) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,966.89 or 1.00062595 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00018501 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00059177 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

