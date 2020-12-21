HOMIHELP (HOMI) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.18 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for $2.77 or 0.00011546 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $76,942.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00147116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.38 or 0.00786484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00172439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00367652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00117366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00073311 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

