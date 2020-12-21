Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Tops $84.48 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $84.48 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00010561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00055211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00360232 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003827 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00026715 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

