Trident Group (TRDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,755.00

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a market capitalization of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trident Group alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00146928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.76 or 0.00787491 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00172218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00367399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00117359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00073657 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.