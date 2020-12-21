Polymath Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.59 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $40.10 million and approximately $10.59 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00491845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000282 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000270 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,670,901 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

